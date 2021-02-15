The health authorities are warning that the Linwoods's product labelled as Organic Cold Milled Flaxseed, Sunflower, Pumpkin and Sesame Seeds and Goji berries, should not be consumed.

Sold in 200-gram packets, it must not be consumed as it could be contaminated by a pesticide known as Ethlene oxide.

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said the products, carrying lot numbers 24620 and 26820, expire on September 30 of this year.

More information on 2137333 or mhi@gov.mt.