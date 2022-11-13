Bioreal’s organic yeast (Lievito Biologico) has been recalled due to the possible presence of metal splinters, the health authorities said on Sunday.

The affected packs weigh 42 grams, are from lot 201122, and have a durability date 20/11/2022.

Later, they also announced the recall of cinnamon (Cannella in polvere) of the brand La Finestra sul Cielo, due to the presence of undeclared sulphites.

The product comes in 80g packs. The affected lots are 100523 and 110523 and the durability dates are 10/05/2023 and 11/05/2023.

Cannella in Polvere bio