The Ramblers’ Association is inviting all those who love nature and the open countryside to join in their enjoyable and healthy walks programmed for February.

The committee of the association is so encouraged by the affluent number of members and friends joining every week that it is prompted to spread the welcome to all lovers of the outdoors for good of their well-being.

The autumn and winter programmes have included Comino and Gozo more than once. The sister islands are gems of the Mediterranean as much as Malta once was. Malta has lost most of its sheen with unbridled development, mostly disordered because ethic and aesthetic norms are not followed.

The real threat for some time now is seen crossing the channel to frantically rape both of our sister islands. Continuous warnings from the sapient and scientific advocates of the long-term welfare of our national interest, including NGOs, are scorned by the government and its incompetent sham authorities.

Comino is a declared a Natura 2000 site, with specific local plans and policies drawn to protect its unique circumstances and attributes. The proposed development cannot but bring about the total annihilation of all these attributes!

Take for instance the projected plans for Comino. Comino is a declared a Natura 2000 site, with specific local plans and policies drawn purposedly to protect its unique circumstances and attributes. The proposed development cannot but bring about the total annihilation of all these attributes!

The influx of heavy equipment, construction materials and workforce would inevitably cause complete havoc to the delicate nature of the site. The complex itself will replace and irreversibly destroy the natural habitat. Thereafter, the operations of a going concern of such a magnitude necessitate daily shipping, transport, handling and delivery of supplies and waste that cannot conceivably go without direct harmful repercussions on the fragile ecosystem of the island. That this project can ever be regarded as unharmful to this uniqueness is beyond comprehension.

The national interest in a balanced and sustainable environment should never be obscured, especially by exclusive development.

Ramblers expect the Planning Authority to be truthful to its mission statement and declare the proposal unsuitable, unsustainable and damaging to the national interest.

Alex Vella is honorary president of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta.

Ramblers admiring Bronze Age silos in Fawwara, limits of Siġġiewi.

Programme of walks for February

Tomorrow, February 5: Delimara: Trekking along the scenic bays and coves of the area.

Meeting point: Delimara lighthouse

Starting time: 9am

Rating: moderate

Duration: 3 hours

Sunday, February 12: Mtaħleb-Baħrija: Not for the faint-hearted as parts of the walk will be close to cliff edges, while other parts are over rough ground, necessitating some clambering and jumping over obstacles.

Meeting point: The small car park at Miġra l-Ferħa

Starting time: 9am

Rating: very hard

Duration: 4 hours

Wednesday, February 15: Wied Għammieq, SmartCity and Kalkara: A cultural walk that takes in the historic cemeteries – the Wied Għammieq cholera cemetery, the Capuccini naval cemetery, the Jewish cemetery – while exploring the surrounds.

Meeting point: SmartCity bottom car park

Starting time: 2pm

Rating: easy, with some steep inclines

Duration: Approx. 3 hours

Sunday, February 19: Siġġiewi: A pleasant rambler along the lush countryside around Siġġiewi that will take members as far as Fawwara and the Girgenti Heights.

Meeting point: Limestone Heritage, Siġġiewi

Starting time: 9am

Rating: moderate, with steep inclines

Duration: 3 hours

Sunday, February 26: Għar Lapsi/Ħagar Qim: The scenic walk will cover the cliffside area beyond Għar Lapsi all the way up to Ħagar Qim and Mnajdra temples, bypassing it-Torri tal-Ħamrija. Quaint country lanes will take the ramblers back to the starting point.

Meeting point: Għar Lapsi car park

Starting time: 9am

Rating: moderate to hard

Duration: 3 hours