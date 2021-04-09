Superintendent for Health Charmaine Gauci announced on Friday that organised sport will not be included among the next measures of gradual reopening on April 26.

Organised sport is currently banned among measures kept by the government and the health authorities to fight the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Malta.

The decision to keep organised sport banned was met by dismay from various local governing bodies of sport but any hope they had that training or competitions after April 26 could resume have now all but been put to bed by Gauci.

