Brazilian police and football authorities traded blame Wednesday after a brawl broke out ahead of Brazil’s match against arch-rivals Argentina, leaving several injured in what fans called a “tragedy foretold.”

Brazil’s football fan clubs association, ANATORG, said government authorities and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) were “negligent” in seating rival fans next to each other at Tuesday’s epic clash in Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium, with no barriers separating them.

The 2026 World Cup qualifier, which Argentina won 1-0, had to be delayed for around 30 minutes when rival fans started throwing punches before kickoff. Police fought back the melee with batons, leaving some fans with bloodied faces and other injuries.

“The negligence and incompetence of the CBF and security officials resulted in the brawl,” said ANATORG, which had issued a statement Monday warning of the risk of violence, given the mixed seating plan.

