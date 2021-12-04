Divock Origi struck deep into stoppage time to take Liverpool top of the Premier League with a last gasp 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.

The much-maligned Belgian came off the bench to strike with seconds remaining to ensure the Reds did not rue a host of missed chances at Molineux.

Chelsea’s defeat to West Ham earlier on Saturday handed Jurgen Klopp’s men the chance to move ahead of the European champions.

Origi’s low finish from Mohamed Salah’s cut-back moves Liverpool a point clear of the Blues and two ahead of Manchester City, who face Watford later on Saturday.

Liverpool had scored four goals in each of their last three league games and two or more in 18 straight games, but saw that run come to an end due to a rare off day with their finishing.

