Malta’s rich history and culture are being showcased and celebrated in an innovative series comprising 130 one-minute features on TVM.

The clips will be aired daily for 26 consecutive weeks just before the evening news.

Carrying the theme Din Mhux is-Soltu Storja, the features were produced exclusively by GO upon an initiative by NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa.

They also feature original music and lyrics produced by local artists.

“Over the years, GO has played a central role in Malta’s communication history. We are proud of Malta and its heritage and wanted to play a part in celebrating this for current and future generations,” Charmaine Farrugia, chief of corporate strategy and business planning, said.

“The innovative concept behind this production lies in the fact that it will not only be promoting some of Malta’s most memorable sights and destinations but will do so in a way that gives a rightful platform to our very own home-grown talent in an original and unexpected way.

“We have invested millions of euros in our cutting-edge TV platform to ensure that we can deliver a superb TV experience to our esteemed customers. We wanted to extend this investment to actual content production and what better way than collaborating with a Maltese NGO and local artists to bring something that celebrates all that is Maltese, for the Maltese by the Maltese?”

Stills from the one-minute documentaries being shown on TVM.

Din l-Art Ħelwa’s executive president Alex Torpiano said the NGO thought it fit to partner with GO because both organisations believe in preserving Malta’s diverse culture and history. This production is all about raising awareness with a difference and fostering a renewed sense of national pride.

Local artists and performers will be featured every week with their music acting as a soundtrack to breathtaking shots of the Maltese islands.

The clips are being aired daily between Monday and Friday with repeats during the day. They are also available on GO’s video on demand platform.