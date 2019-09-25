Storeroom is starting its Songbird Sessions, a series of concerts featuring local and international musicians and dedicated purely to the presentation of original material (old and new).

The first act of the night is Karmaġenn, a collaborative project consisting of Noah Fabri involving several musicians and artists from the local scene. Guests can look forward to an album release later this year.

The second headliner is Sam Christie, a Maltese musician who started out playing in many different bands before deciding to go solo. His main influences are Nick Drake, Elliot-Smith and Bob Dylan, writing 1960s-style folk songs with a modern twist. He released his first album Meet Me At Spoons in 2018 after recording with Chris Vella who also produced his album and other EPs before that.

Nicholas Bonello will be recording the evening with video and sound. Every performer gets a complementary video of each of their performances (unedited).

Each session hosts one to two feature acts to set the mood for the evening. A cover charge of €5 is asked of the audience to go towards the featured performers.

Sign-up starts at 7pm, with the first act going on at 8pm. Each act gets two song spots (maximum 10 minutes per performer). Free tea, coffee and biscuits are provided for performers.

A house piano and guitar are available for use on the night.

The event is taking place today at Storeroom, 7, Ta’ Xbiex Seafront. Doors open at 7pm. For more information, visit www.storeroomalta.com.