Faqar Mentali – Emozzjonijiet Moribondi is an original Maltese rock musical that tackles the contemporary theme of drug abuse.

It tells the story of a drug addict, as seen through the eyes of various characters around him, including his mother, his girlfriend and the drug pusher.

Directed by Conrad Dimech, the show features music by Steve Scerri, Robert Galea, David Ciantar and Dimech, and lyrics by Pearl Raffa. The cast includes Rachel Grech, Remy Azzopardi, Corazon Mizzi, Neville Refalo and Julie Pomoroski.

The show, rated 15+, is taking place at the Auditorium, St Aloysius College, Birkirkara, today at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased from www.showshappening.com. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.