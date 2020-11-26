On entering the new Nadur cemetery dedicated to the Divine Mercy, one comes across various mosaic tombstones, including a glowing one showing the Ascension of Jesus Christ over Ramla valley (pictured above).

Made of glass by Mary Portelli, the figure of Christ is taken from a drawing by Lazzaro Pisani.

Portelli used only glass to build up the image. The figure of Christ is based on a stained glass window that is found at the Nadur church.