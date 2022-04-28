Two ornamental crowns complementing two new chandeliers for St Catherine parish church, Żejtun, will be inaugurated for the feast of St Catherine in June.

The crown, referred to by those in charge of church decorations as loppa or kjokk, is the upper part from which the chandelier is suspended.

It consists of a gold gilded wooden ornament decorated with red damask. The design is by Silvio Pace while the wooden sculpture is by Raymond Ellul.

The first crown has already been delivered while the second one is being gilded by Mario Camilleri Cauchi (pictured) and his two sons Ruben and Austin at their studio in Għarb.