Defending champion Naomi Osaka could meet second seed Aryna Sabalenka in a US Open semi-final while top-ranked Ashleigh Barty might have a Wimbledon final rematch with Karolina Pliskova under a women’s draw revealed on Thursday.

Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, was seeded third and could play Germany’s Angelique Kerber in the fourth round before a possible quarter-final against Ukraine sixth seed Elina Svitolina.

The Japanese star, who pulled out of the French Open and skipped Wimbledon citing mental health issues, might then meet Belarus’ Sabalenka, a semi-finalist last month at Wimbledon, or Czech eighth seed Barbora Krejcikova, this year’s French Open winner.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta