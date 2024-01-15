Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka’s Grand Slam comeback ended at the first hurdle on Monday but US Open winner Coco Gauff and men’s third seed Daniil Medvedev surged on in Melbourne.

On a baking-hot day, men’s seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and women’s sixth seed Ons Jabeur also tasted first-round victory.

But Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and veteran Andy Murray made early exits, with the British former world number one hinting he may not return.

Japanese star Osaka, 26, stepped away from the sport in September 2022, citing mental health concerns.

After giving birth to a baby girl in July, she decided to return for the new season and was back at the scene of her title-winning exploits in 2019 and 2021.

