Japanese star Naomi Osaka was Sunday threatened with disqualification from the French Open if she continues her media boycott, officials said.

“We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she would be exposing herself to possible further Code of Conduct infringement consequences,” said a statement from the four Grand Slam tournaments.

“As might be expected, repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament.”

