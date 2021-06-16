Wimbledon organisers say Japanese star Naomi Osaka is still down to play at the Grand Slam event which starts later this month and has not given any indication she will skip it.

The 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam winner said following her withdrawal from the French Open that she was taking some time out of the game as she battles depression and anxiety.

However, on Wednesday All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said as things stood Osaka would be at the championships, which get under way on June 28.