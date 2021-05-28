Naomi Osaka’s decision to boycott press conferences at Roland Garros was blasted as a “phenomenal error” by the head of French tennis on Thursday who said the Japanese star’s move was “unacceptable”.

World number two Osaka said she will not take part in any media duties at the French Open which starts on Sunday.

The 23-year-old said she was concerned by the effect of news conferences on her mental health which she likened to “kicking a person while they’re down”.

However, French Tennis Federation (FFT) president Gilles Moretton lambasted Osaka, a four-time major winner.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta