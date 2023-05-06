The romance of the Cup heads to Seville on Saturday when Osasuna, who have never won a major trophy in their 103-year history, look to break their duck in the Copa del Rey final against the mighty Real Madrid, who have won them all several times over.

Osasuna, who are based in Pamplona, a Basque city more famous for the running of the bulls, have only reached the Spanish Cup final once in their history, in 2005 when they lost to Real Betis in extra-time.

By contrast, reigning Spanish and European champions Madrid are hunting down their 20th Copa del Rey in their 40th final, albeit their first since 2014’s Clasico triumph.

Osasuna’s sporting director Braulio Vazquez highlighted the different worlds the clubs live in ahead of the showdown at La Cartuja.

“For Madrid, it’s another final of so many, but for us, it’s ‘the’ final,” Braulio told a news conference Wednesday.

