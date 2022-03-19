Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen inspired a 2-1 win over Udinese to help Napoli climb level on points with Serie A leaders AC Milan on Saturday as an ultra-tight fight for the title heats up in Italy.

Osimhen was the hero of the hour as his two goals on 53 and 63 minutes sealed the win at the Stadio Maradona in Napoli for Luciano Spalletti’s rampaging side.

After his double at Verona last week got Napoli back to winning ways Osimhen, still wearing a face mask to protect his injured cheek bone, levelled the scores with a header after Gerard Deulofeu’s opener midway through the first half for the visitors, before his cross shot put them ahead.

