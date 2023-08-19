Victor Osimhen scored twice as Napoli got their Serie A title defence off to a winning start with Saturday’s 3-1 victory at promoted Frosinone.

Osimhen netted in each half to help ensure Napoli came from behind to win on Rudi Garcia’s debut as coach following the resignation of new Italy boss Luciano Spalletti.

Matteo Politano scored Napoli’s other goal, getting the away side back on level terms after Abdou Harroui had given hosts Frosinone a shock early lead from the penalty spot.

Garcia has a tough job on his hands defending Napoli’s first championship crown since 1990 and didn’t have things all his own way at the Stadio Benito Stirpe.

His team were trailing in the seventh minute when Harroui slotted home a penalty following a clumsy foul from Jens Cajuste, who had a difficult debut.

