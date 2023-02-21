Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are leading Napoli's Champions League charge, the Italians' crown jewels in wonderful form ahead of Tuesday's trip to Eintracht Frankfurt.

A club in turmoil at the end of last season whose fans were in open revolt, Napoli have stunned their own supporters and the rest of Europe by becoming possibly the continent's most exciting team and Italy's champions-elect by mid-February.

Napoli have never made it past the last 16 in the Champions League but with none of Europe's powerhouses at their peak a window has been left for Luciano Spalletti's side to have a go at the continent's top competition.

The optimism surrounding Napoli is due in large part to Serie A's leading scorer Osimhen and summer signing Kvaratskhelia, a devastating partnership which is central to their chances at home and abroad.

