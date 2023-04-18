Luciano Spalletti said Monday that the return of star striker Victor Osimhen will more than make up for other key players missing in Napoli’s Champions League quarter-final showdown with AC Milan.

Osimhen played his first minutes since the international break in Saturday’s goalless draw with Verona — hitting the bar. He will lead the line at the Stadio Maradona as Napoli try to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and reach the last four for the first time.

The defeat at the San Siro also cost Napoli two key players for Tuesday night’s clash, with midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and starting centre-back Kim Min-jae both suspended.

But Spalletti believes that the attacking threat posed by Serie A’s leading scorer will have a greater impact on the biggest European night in Napoli’s history.

