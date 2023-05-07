Victor Osimhen shot Napoli to a 1-0 win over Fiorentina on Sunday in the newly-crowned Serie A champions’ first appearance in front of their home fans since being crowned kings of Italy for the first time in 33 years.

Nigeria striker Osimhen lashed home from the penalty spot in the 74th minute to take his league tally to 23 just a few days after netting the goal which sealed Napoli’s third Scudetto with a record-equalling five matches to play.

A party mood has enveloped Naples since Thursday’s draw in Udine, and on Sunday afternoon fans let off fireworks and flares in the jammed streets around the stadium named after their icon Diego Maradona on a gorgeously sunny day in southern Italy.

Packed bars and restaurants did a roaring trade with locals and tourists alike decked out in blue as a festive but relaxed mood dominated the city.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt