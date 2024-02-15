A Norway court will rule Thursday whether strict prison conditions imposed on Anders Behring Breivik, the right-wing extremist who killed 77 people in a 2011 shooting rampage, are "inhumane" as he claims.

Breivik, 45, has been held apart from other inmates in high-security facilities for almost 12 years.

He has gone to court, arguing that his extended isolation is a violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which prohibits "inhumane" and "degrading" treatment.

During a five-day hearing in early January held for security reasons in the gymnasium of the Ringerike prison, Breivik said he was depressed and addicted to Prozac, at times breaking down in sobs.

He accused authorities of trying to "push me to suicide".

The state has argued that his strict - yet comfortable - conditions are justified, saying he poses "an absolutely extreme risk of totally unbridled violence".

On July 22, 2011, Breivik set off a bomb near government offices in Oslo, killing eight people, before gunning down 69 others, mostly teens, at a Labour Party youth wing summer camp on the island of Utoya.

He was sentenced in 2012 to 21 years in prison, which can be extended as long as he is considered a threat.

In prison, Breivik has three private rooms to himself: a living room, a study and a small gym.

On the floor below - which he shares with another prisoner, though never at the same time - he also has access to a kitchen, a TV lounge, a dining room and a room for visits.

He has access to a flat screen TV, an Xbox game console, and three budgies to accommodate his request for a pet.

"Breivik is particularly well treated," prison director Eirik Bergstedt testified.

Neither depressed nor suicidal

But his lawyer argued that authorities have not put sufficient measures in place to compensate for Breivik's isolation, with his human interactions mostly limited to contacts with professionals such as wardens, lawyers and a chaplain.

"He'll never get out, he's well aware of that," his lawyer Oystein Storrvik told the court.

"Can you hand down a (de facto) life sentence and prevent him from any human contact while the sentence is served?" he asked.

He said the state was also violating Article 8 of the ECHR, which guarantees the right to correspondence, and sought an easing of the restrictions on Breivik's incoming and outgoing letters.

"Breivik represents the same danger today as on July 21, 2011," argued the lawyer for the state, Andreas Hjetland, stressing that the plaintiff was still capable of carrying out acts of violence and of inspiring others to do the same.

During the trial, it emerged that Breivik had during his imprisonment tried to commit suicide three times and launched a civil disobedience campaign in 2018.

He had drawn symbols such as a swastika with his feces, cried "Sieg Heil" and undertaken a hunger strike.

Two experts told the court however that they believed Breivik was neither depressed nor suicidal.

Inni Rein, a psychologist tasked with assessing the danger Breivik poses, addressed reports in which Breivik admitted the suicide attempts were a bid to get his way.

"It doesn't give the impression that he really wanted to die," she said.

The Oslo court is expected to announce its verdict around 5pm (1600 GMT).

Breivik has already sued the Norwegian state on the same grounds, with an Oslo district court stunning the world in 2016 when it ruled his isolation was a breach of his rights.

On appeal, Norway's higher courts found in the state's favour, and the European Court of Human Rights in 2018 dismissed his case as "inadmissible".