The first group of medicines used by those suffering from osteoporosis have started to be distributed as part of the Pharmacy of your Choice scheme.

The move to distribute Vitamin D and calcium follows the addition of osteoporosis last week to the list of conditions for free medical treatment.

Known as a silent disease, osteoporosis weakens bones to the point that they can break easily.

People who develop it may not notice any changes until a bone breaks - usually in the hip, spine, or wrist.

During a visit to the entity that buys the medicines and equipment used in public health care, Health Minister Chris Fearne said other medicines will gradually be added.

It is calculated that around 20,000 people in Malta suffer from osteoporosis, most of them aged 50 years and over.