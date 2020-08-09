Five-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and China’s 2016 world finalist Ding Junhui will enter the final session of their second round world championships clash tied at 8-8 after honours were shared on Saturday.

The pair began the second session at 4-4 but Ding opened up a 7-5 frames lead in the best of 25 clash including two century breaks.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta