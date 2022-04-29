World number one Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins ended the opening session of their Betfred World Championship semi-final tied at 4-4.

The blockbuster showdown sees two thirds of the Class of 92 face off on the sport’s biggest stage for the sixth time. The last time they met in the World Championship was back in 2011, when 31-time ranking event winner Higgins defeated O’Sullivan 13-10 en route to winning the most recent of his four world titles

Scotland’s Higgins has won five out of the six most recent meetings with 38-time ranking event winner O’Sullivan. However, it is the Rocket who leads the overall head-to-head standings 36-33.

O’Sullivan is aiming to make history this week, by landing a record equalling seventh world title to draw level with Stephen Hendry.

