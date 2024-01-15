Ronnie O’Sullivan became MrQ Masters champion for the eighth time in his career, after beating Ali Carter 10-7 in a thrilling final at Alexandra Palace.

At 48 years old, victory sees O’Sullivan surpass Stuart Bingham as the oldest ever Masters champion. Bingham was 43 when he defeated Carter in the 2020 final. That means O’Sullivan is now the oldest winner of all three Triple Crown events.

After his win at the UK Championship in December, O’Sullivan has now given himself an opportunity to win all three Triple Crown events in a single season for the first time in his career. He will achieve that feat if he wins the World Championship at the Crucible in May.

It’s a record extending eighth Masters triumph for the Rocket, who surpassed Stephen Hendry’s previous record of six when he defeated Joe Perry in 2017. He’s now won an unparalleled 23 Triple Crown titles, five clear of Hendry’s 18.

Read ful story on sport.timesofmalta.com