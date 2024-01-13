Ronnie O’Sullivan remained on course for a record-extending eighth MrQ Masters crown, after brushing aside Shaun Murphy 6-2 in the semi-finals at Alexandra Palace.

This afternoon’s showdown was the first time O’Sullivan and Murphy have crossed cues in the Masters, having surprisingly avoided each other in snooker’s biggest invitational event during their storied careers.

O’Sullivan’s win on Saturday enhances his already dominant head-to-head record against Murphy. He now leads his fellow Englishman 14-3 in meetings between the pair.

Despite his remarkable record in the Masters, 40-time ranking event winner O’Sullivan hasn’t lifted the title in North London since 2017, when he defeated Joe Perry in then final. His last trip to the title match saw him suffer defeat at the hands of Judd Trump in 2019.

