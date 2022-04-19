Former world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan could be sanctioned after appearing to make a lewd gesture at the World Snooker Championship.
O’Sullivan made the gesture as he walked back to his seat after missing a black in the 13th frame of his 10-5 first round victory over David Gilbert on Monday.
“We are aware of the incident and it has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee,” a World Snooker Tour spokesperson said.
Six-time world champion O’Sullivan faces a possible fine over the incident.
The 46-year-old will meet Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen in the second round.
