World snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan just missed out on breaking Tony Drago’s world record for a century break on his way to a 4-0 win over Bai Langning at the Scottish Open this week.

O’Sullivan was in no mood for hanging around in Edinburgh on Monday as he took just 43 minutes to complete his whitewash victory over the Chinese player, averaging 11.4 seconds per shot throughout the tie.

After edging a tight first frame, O’Sullivan composed his quickfire break of 118 to lead 2-0. The break narrowly fell short of overturning Drago’s record of three minutes and 31 seconds, which was set at the 1996 UK Championship in the quarter-final match against John Higgins.

O’Sullivan then added the third frame, before closing out the victory with a break of 56 in the fourth. Next up O’Sullivan faces Ben Woollaston, as he continues his bid to win the Stephen Hendry Trophy for the first time.

