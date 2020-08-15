Five-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan took the honours in the first session of the World Snooker Championship final on Saturday, opening up a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson in the best-of-35 frame contest.

The 44-year-old Englishman, appearing in his first world final since he lost to Mark Selby in 2014, did not have to be at his best to forge clear in a scrappy session.

Both players had to get accustomed to having around 300 spectators in the Crucible Theatre auditorium.

