Ronnie O’Sullivan pulled four frames clear of fellow former champion John Higgins in their snooker World Championship semi-final on Friday.

‘The Rocket’, bidding to equal Stephen Hendry’s modern-era record of seven world titles, made breaks of 99, 91, 70 and 73 to open up a 10-6 lead in the best of 33-frame contest at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Higgins, himself a four-time world champion, had looked set to take the last frame of Friday’s session only for the Scot to miss a black off the spot which would have left O’Sullivan needing a snooker.

