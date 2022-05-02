Snooker great Ronnie O’Sullivan is on course for a seventh World Championship title after putting a row with the referee behind him to establish a 12-5 lead over Judd Trump in this year’s final on Sunday.

O’Sullivan will need just six more frames for a victory that would equal Stephen Hendry’s modern-day record of seven world crowns when the best-of-35 contest is played to a finish at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on Monday.

Match referee Olivier Marteel accused O’Sullivan, 46, of making an obscene gesture after failing to get out of a snooker in the eighth frame.

That led O’Sullivan to challenge Marteel by telling the Belgian official he “saw nothing”.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta