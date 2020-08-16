Ronnie O'Sullivan eased to his sixth snooker world title on Sunday, and first since 2013, defeating fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson 18-8 in the best-of-35 frames final.

The 44-year-old wasted little time in securing the one frame he required after a dominant afternoon session in which he won seven of the eight frames.

Victory moves the enigmatic Englishman to within one of equalling the modern day record of seven world crowns held by Scotsman Stephen Hendry.

