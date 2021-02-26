Ronnie O’Sullivan has hailed Stephen Hendry as snooker’s “game-changer” as the Scottish legend prepares to come out of retirement at the age of 52.

Hendry, a seven-time world champion, is scheduled to return to the table at the Gibraltar Open next week.

He holds the record for most seasons as world number one with nine and has the second highest number of ranking titles behind O’Sullivan.

Hendry became the youngest ever world champion aged 21 in 1990 – a record he still holds.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta