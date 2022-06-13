O’Sullivan says China in pole position to ‘monopolise’ snooker

Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan said Monday that China is primed to “monopolise” the sport and boasts three or four players who have recently emerged as potential world champions.

Speaking to AFP during a trip to Singapore to mark the launch of his new snooker academy, the reigning seven-time world champion also predicted the game was set to grow rapidly in Asia.

“China have done a really good job of, over the last 20 years, bringing a lot of young talent into the game,” said the 46-year-old Englishman nicknamed “The Rocket”.

O’Sullivan said Ding Junhui, a trailblazer for snooker in China, was “fantastic” and had inspired many others.

“Just recently there’s been three or four very, very good Chinese players that have come through that are possibly potential world champions.”

