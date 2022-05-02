Ronnie O’Sullivan equalled Stephen Hendry’s modern-day record of seven snooker World Championship titles by stopping a Judd Trump rally in its tracks with an 18-13 win in the final on Monday.

The showpiece match at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre was in the balance when the evening session started, with O’Sullivan leading 14-11 in the best of 35-frame contest after 2019 world champion Trump had bounced back from 12-5 down overnight earlier in the day.

But O’Sullivan, at 46, the oldest World Championship finalist since mentor Ray Reardon in 1982, then dominated proceedings before sealing victory with a break of 85.

