Jordan Brown sealed one of snooker’s greatest upsets as he beat six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in a final-frame decider to clinch the Welsh Open title at Celtic Manor on Sunday.
The world number 81, who started the tournament as a 750-1 outsider and was working in a petrol station just three years ago, held his nerve to clinch a 9-8 win and become the lowest ranked winner of a ranking title in over a quarter of a century.
A brilliant break of 74 in the decider completed victory for the Northern Irishman.
