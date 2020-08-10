Ronnie O’Sullivan is in danger of crashing out of the World Snooker Championship after Mark Williams established a 6-2 lead in their quarter-final clash on Monday.

Williams, bidding for a fourth world title, reeled off five consecutive frames at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre to take control of the best-of-25 tie.

There was nothing to separate the veteran duo before the mid-session interval as they shared the opening four frames, which included a century from five-time world champion O’Sullivan.

But just 24 hours after criticising the lack of quality opposition outside the sport’s top stars, O’Sullivan endured a poor run that puts his World Championship challenge in jeopardy.

