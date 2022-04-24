Manoel Theatre is set to stage two major productions as part of its current season, including William Shakespeare’s great tragedy Othello between May 12 and 15 and its first in-house musical theatre production – the highly acclaimed Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, from July 17 to 24.

“Both Othello and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street are going to be defining moments of the season at the Manoel,” says CEO Massimo Zammit.

“Each have incredible casts already in rehearsal, preparing to respectively bring to life one of Shakespeare’s most revered tragedies and an international hit musical by the late great Stephen Sondheim for audiences in Malta to experience first-hand.”

Adapted, abridged and directed by Ian Moore, the Manoel’s production of Othello will stay true to the Bard’s classic text, while telling the enduring story of passion, jealousy and race through contemporary staging.

British actor Shawn John stars as the Venetian general Othello, with Greta Agius as his beautiful wife Desdemona, and Edward Caruana Galizia as the villainous Iago. The supporting cast includes Alex Weenink, Kyle Borg, Kay Dimech, Stephen Oliver, Simone Ellul, Polly March and Matthew Grech.

Produced in tribute to musical theatre legend Stephen Sondheim, who died late last year, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street likewise features an acclaimed cast directed by Lucienne Camilleri, with musical direction by Ryan Paul Abela.

Roger Tirazona leads as the murderous barber himself, Sweeney Todd, joined by Kateriana Fenech as Mrs Lovett alongside Stephen Oliver, Jasmine Farrugia, Ryan Grech, Gianluca Cilia, Noel Zarb, Stefania Grech Vella and Karl Bartolo.

The Manoel Theatre production – its first in-house musical – builds on the international success of the original musical with music and lyrics by Sondheim based on a book by Hugo Wheeler.

In turn based on Christopher Bond’s 1973 play, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street opened on Broadway in 1979 and in the West End in 1980, winning multiple Tony Awards, including that for Best Musical and the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Teatru Manoel’s Othello will take place on May 12 at 7.30pm for a public dress rehearsal, with following performances on May 13 at 7.30pm, May 14 at 3pm and 7.30pm, and May 15 at 3pm and 7.30pm.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will be performed at Teatru Manoel on July 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 at 8pm, on July 23 at 3pm and 8pm, and on July 24 at 3pm and 8pm.

Both productions are suitable for audience members aged 12 and above and adhere to current public health recommendations. Tickets are available via email to bookings@teatrumanoel.mt, by telephone to 2124 6389 or online at www.teatrumanoel.mt.