The Golden Bay will be a hive of activity this weekend as hundreds of athletes will take part in the Ottilo Swimrun.

2021 has been a year still under the grip of the Pandemic.

ÖTILLÖ did not start the season until mid-June and have since then put on four World Series race weekends and one World Championship weekend.

ÖTILLÖ Swimrun Malta will be the fifth and last World Series weekend of the year.

The race weekend concludes the 16th year of ÖTILLÖ Swimrun races.

"Throughout the season we have done what we can to adjust to the local regulations to be able to put on events. The 2021 season has for sure been a COVID-19 season with some light on the horizon. Hopefully, 2022 will bring something different,” said Mats Skott, co-founder of ÖTILLÖ Swimrun.

