Posh Turkish is gearing up to open its fifth outlet at The Quad Business Towers. This will be the second Ottoman by Posh Turkish branded outlet and can be best described as a fast, casual eatery during the day, with a more elegant feel in the evening. The restaurant boasts a health-oriented menu offering a diverse selection of salads and fresh meats.

Renowned for its craft pita and pide, this trend-setting restaurant already enjoys massive success at its first location, an imposing palazzo in the heart of Żabbar, serving seasonal Turkish favourites prepared daily under the watchful eye of chef Hakan.

His attention to quality, fresh ingredients and authentic flavours brings food aficionados flocking back night after night.

The Quad Business Towers is attracting leading brands and franchises to Malta’s Central Business District in Mrieħel – making this a natural move for the growth of this upscale, trendy eatery – to help feed the forward-thinking crowd of innovators hungry to partake in the latest trends the island has to offer.

“Research is telling us that clients want speedy, convenient, healthy food on the go. At The Quad we want to create a space with a variety of food and beverage options in a vibrant setting. This hub of select eateries will be available to our tenants as well as to the neighbouring community,” said Quad CEO Catherine Halpin.

“We are building an office complex that fully supports our tenants, mindful of their employees needs and enabling them to create a positive business culture at The Quad. This is why we are creating an attractive environment where a team can enjoy time together away from their desks.”

Other confirmed retailers coming to The Quad include Papier Plus, one of Malta’s leading stationery chains, Fitness Republic, a state-of-the-art health and fitness facility operated by Reflex Fitness, and Quaddies Childcare Centre. The inclusion of these established brands continues to position The Quad as a leader in one of Malta’s most attractive business areas.