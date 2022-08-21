Ottoman Restaurants have officially opened their second establishment at The Quad in the Central Business District.

The Ottoman by Posh Turkish concept features a more distinct identity from the Posh Turkish restaurants, offering authentic Turkish cuisine with a Mediterranean twist.

Over the past years, the company operating the restaurants, DESK Catering Ltd, has been receptive to the feedback received by clients to be able to curate and perfect its service.

What started off with the intention of offering healthier food options with a guarantee of quality and exceptional service has developed into a serious commitment to offer a unique dining experience.

The Ottoman+ menu includes over 90 items, which apart from the well-known Turkish dishes, include handmade lavash, a varied choice of halal meat cuts such as Tomahawk and lamb chops, fillets, steaks and fish.

Master chef Cunyet Asan, mentor of ‘meat internet sensation’ Salt Bae, was present for the restaurant’s launch on August 13. A butcher by trade and renowned as ‘the fastest butcher in the world’, he treated guests to a special display of his skills.

He emphasised that Malta is a melting pot of the Mediterranean and of the world.

“Ottoman by Posh Turkish reflects this mix of cultures and tastes: strong and smooth; posh, sophisticated but also affordable and fun and humble.

I’m excited to see future projects and what Ottoman and Posh Turkish have in reserve,” Asan said.

The designer and production manager of Ergul Teknik, Mujdat Gulada, said: “Ergul Teknik is proud to collaborate with Ottoman by Posh Turkish in Malta for the second time. We are very excited because The Quad is Malta’s first business centre of its standard. We are trying to adapt to the rapidly developing gastronomy sector. Good luck Ottoman 2.”

In the evenings, Ottoman+ transforms into a lounge environment. It has ample parking nearby and is wheelchair accessible.