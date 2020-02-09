The Housing Authority launched a new brand ahead of its expanding role as the regulator of the private rented sector in Malta. This rebranding is being treated as more than just a cosmetic makeover but as a genuine attempt at redefining both the identity of the Housing Authority as well as the presence of the State in the housing sphere.

The Housing Authority is, in fact, seeking an evolution of Maltese housing policy as a response to the challenges presented by our rapidly transforming economy. The spirit inspiring this commitment is a strong-willed belief in the universal right to housing.

During the consultation period leading up to the publication of the Private Residential Leases Act, certain stakeholders even questioned whether the State had any role at all to play in the housing market, other than the provision of social housing units.

I could not disagree more with this position.

While the market should be allowed to set its own rules, the State should constantly oversee that it operates in a manner which is consistent with the dignity of human beings. The right for everyone to have adequate conditions of accommodation should never be made to depend on the market’s whims.

Here in Malta, as well as elsewhere around the world, housing has historically been the leading recipient of capital investment. Households sought not only to buy their own home but, when being financially able to do so, to invest as well in secondary and tertiary properties which were assumed to appreciate in value.

Recent property price trends have certainly seen an increase in a stronger accumulation of average household wealth and confirming the housing market as a secure vehicle of investment.

Nevertheless, it should be kept in mind that housing has a profound social function, with a decisive effect on the well-being of our society, and consequently, our economy.

The State, therefore, has a duty to make sure that private investment in the housing market responds directly to the needs of Maltese households and that no family in Malta remains excluded from adequate accommodation.

In plainer terms, housing should not be limited to those who can afford it.

This ethos has been guiding the Housing Authority, in conjunction with the Ministry for Social Accommodation, to broaden the ambit of Maltese housing policy in order to facilitate housing access to a greater number of households.

Besides the public investment in social housing infrastructure, including not only the construction of new units but also the rehabilitation of the existing stock, the Housing Authority has embarked on schemes meant to enable homeownership for aspiring owners who would only need minimal assistance in order to qualify for a regular home loan.

Furthermore, through the shared ownership schemes, the Housing Authority has also started partnering middle-aged individuals in the acquisition of their home in cases where such individuals would not have the necessary financial strength to obtain financing, single-handedly, from a commercial bank.

Nevertheless, not everyone may want or afford to enter the ownership market. This is what rendered necessary the regulation of the private rental sector.

The recently-enacted Private Residential Leases Act seeks, in fact, to eradicate abuses and malpractices in the rental market, while incentivising medium-to-longer-term contractual relationships.

The Housing Authority is also seeking to introduce an affordable housing segment, with a stock of units which is targeted specifically at middle-income households who would not be able to afford market prices.

Furthermore, the recently-launched Specialised Housing Programme, not only freed up unused government properties for NGOs but it also enabled the Housing Authority to collaborate closely with the Chamber of Architects on innovative aspects of housing design.

On the strength of its human rights-based approach to Maltese housing policy, the Housing Authority is, therefore, looking at both the near and distant challenges with great urgency and optimism, ­ the one objective being the guarantee of housing rights for all who live in Malta.

We are committed to our revamped mission statement: to provide and sustain decent social and affordable housing opportunities promoting stability and supporting social mobility.

Leonid Mckay is the CEO of the Housing Authority.