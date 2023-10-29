Q: A few days ago we had our kitchen installed and everything seemed fine. But when we started cleaning it we realised that the overhang part of the island was shorter in depth than we had agreed to. It was 13cm shorter, and because of this the island stool does not fit.

When we reported the problem to the kitchen supplier, they blamed us, saying that we gave them the wrong measurements, but this is not true as the measurements were taken by them.

Furthermore, we have a quotation that clearly states the measurement of the kitchen island’s overhang and at no point of the sales transaction was this quotation changed.

What rights do we have in this situation?

A: Since you are in possession of a quotation that specifically includes the measurement of the overhang and there is no other correspondence quoting a different measurement that the trader can prove that you confirmed, you are entitled to ask the trader to honour the original sales contract.

In other words, you may ask the supplier to change the overhang and replace it with a correct one at no additional cost to you.

It is important that you submit your request to the trader in writing.

If no agreement is reached you may then register a complaint with the MCCAA by filling the online complaint form found on the MCCAA’s website.

