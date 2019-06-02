Many are those who with generosity give heed to Jesus’s command: “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me” (Mt 25:40). As a matter of fact, the Catholic Church’s mission in Third World countries would be next to impossible without the help of various benefactors, also from Malta and Gozo.

So I would like to publicly thank Mission Fund (Malta) for the donation of €2,500 in aid of the poor families of San Hermano Pedro Parish in Izabal, Guatemala, for the benefit also of many others in the surrounding villages. From this money, medicine, food and other objects are bought to serve basic needs.

Our parish in Guatemala is at present being served by two Gozitan priests: Fr Anton Grech and myself. In the last few years, Fr Grech has launched various projects in aid of the poor families of Izabal, including a new church and playground, a TV station, the distribution of various clean stoves for healthier cooking methods, and recently the building of a residential respite which will be hosting women facing social adversities, mainly single mothers.

I would also like to thank Mission Fund for the donation of €500 for hundred Masses for the repose of the souls of our benefactors.

The public’s help is greatly appreciated. One may send used stamps and donations with which Misson Fund could be of help to our Maltese missionaries in Third World countries. In addition, donations may be made online or by direct bank transfer to one of the following accounts: HSBC (Account No: 061 197 448 050), BOV (Account No: 163 007 980 19), APS (Account No: 200 008 207 62) or BANIF (Account No: 000 879 631 01). More information may be accessed from the website: www.missionfund.org.mt