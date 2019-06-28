In The Future of an Illusion, Sigmund Freud had explained religious experience as a collective desire of humankind to protect itself from the terror of nature, to reconcile itself with its destiny, that is, with death, and to recompense itself for the suffering and privations caused by the de­mands of civilisation, that is, the unsatisfied desires of the id.

None of this is rational, Freud insists. It is simply the fear of little children, and if it is so diffused, that is because the human genre is still in the state of childhood, and it is about time we all grow up.

Freud wrote this over 90 years ago in 1927. If he were alive today he would be seeing the world ‘com­ing of age’. Now we are so rational that we discount whatever does not stand to reason, and not only religious experience.

To reason we have also added measurability. What cannot be measured frustrates us. Statistics are used to assess, determine and evaluate practically everything – even one’s happiness! – often forgetting that deciding what to measure and how to measure them is, in the final analysis, subjective. However, scientists, policy-makers and ordinary people think that by sticking to the measurable they are being scientific.

This mentality has been exasperated by the invention of the computer. Computers do a lot of work for us but ultimately they simply measure measurable things. This makes us happy because measuring things has become our daily bread.

Another big deal of our times is technology. We can do so much with technology that we are all the time inventing things to do, often quite useless things. There is no doubt that technology is making our lives much easier but one wonders whether it is making us happier.

For instance, we have all sorts of means of communication but to what extent is all this improving our communication? Or, rather, as Simon and Garfunkel sing in The Sound of Silence, are “people talking without speaking; people hearing without listening”?

The idea that whatever does not fit the parameters of reasoning and measuring is false, worthless or a hindrance to ‘progress’ needs to be challenged. Already psychologist Abraham Maslow had complained that eliminating all that is not measurable from psychology would be eliminating most of what is truly human and would render psychology quite meaningless.

Without denying that reason is one of God’s greatest gifts to us human beings, if it becomes our one and only faculty we would neglect and discard some of the most beautiful things of life. Above all, we would be missing on mystery, possibly human life’s most important ingredient. If we give importance only to what can be measured and reasoned out, our life would not be too different from the life of a computer.

Perhaps without realising, we are moving in this direction. Through the exaltation of reason we are confining ourselves to the material world without opening ourselves to the spiritual. Maslow’s being-needs (the need for truth, goodness, unity, integrity, vitality, beauty, justice, order, and sense) do not attract us anymore.

Even love, although we talk about it all the time, has lost most of its meaning and become shallow, without ever reaching the very depths of our being and leading us to a truly intimate union with the other. Like most of what we do, many of us seem to prefer to live their love just for the moment.

Hopefully, when we have touched rock bottom we begin to see the light.

