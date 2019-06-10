There are several men who would not be celebrating Father’s Day today had it not been for blood donors for their children, as John Chircop knows all too well.

Together with his wife Josephine he is now joining forces with other parents whose children also needed the lifesaver, to help ensure blood stocks are always replenished.

“As a father I cannot put a price on finding blood readily available for my children. But apart from expressing gratitude, we also want to provide support proactively to those parents who might need blood for their children,” he told The Sunday Times of Malta.

Ms Chircop recounted how she first developed a condition known as pre-eclampsia during pregnancy 26 years ago. Their daughter was born at seven months but she sadly passed away 13 days later.

All went well with the pregnancy and birth of their second daughter, now aged 24, but the couple passed through the same ordeal during their third pregnancy 16 years ago.

Doctors induced the birth at seven months to ensure the baby’s and mother’s safety. The infant was immediately put in an incubator and at just a few days old she needed several blood transfusions.

You don’t really understand the true value of blood donation until your loved ones need it

Born weighing less than a kilo, she spent a month and a half at the Neonatal Paediatric Intensive Care Unit while her mother recovered from a critical condition at hospital.

A life-changing ordeal

The ordeal was a life-changer for the family. Ms Chircop, who had only donated blood when she was 18, became a regular donor.

“You don’t really understand the true value of blood donation until your loved ones need it and this is why we have joined other parents whose children needed blood.

“Our children found blood when they needed it, and we want to give something back by raising enough awareness so that there will always be blood for children in need. We hope to encourage more parents or their relatives to donate.”

The blood transfusion unit has a daily demand of 50 bags, often struggling to keep up. Those who wish to give blood and have returned from abroad over the past four weeks should phone 8007 4313 to check if they are eligible to do so. Donors should take their identity card, driving licence or Maltese passport with them.

To keep updated, visit the National Blood Transfusion Service – Malta Facebook page.