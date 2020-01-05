Joseph Muscat needs to make one single New Year’s resolution for 2020. All he has to do is to stop, in his mind, believing that he is a victim.

We do not buy his “miskin jien” (poor me) stories anymore. Therefore, for his own sake, for his own self-respect, if he has any left after being awarded the Most Corrupt Man of the Year Award by an international panel of journalists, he needs to get to grips with reality and realise that every time he puts his mouth close to a microphone, he has become a cringefest.

His New Year’s televised message on Tuesday looked like a promotion pitch of a CEO trying to sell a company. We have made headway in environmental friendly policies, he said, because we’re promoting single use plastic. Oh right.

When was the last time he looked out of a window and saw that all the trees were being chopped down and replaced by collapsable blocks of concrete?

Or when was the last time that he tried to go somewhere without police flashing those irritating blue lights for everyone to let him pass, and realise the tragedy that is called traffic? And is it possible that none of his family members have ended up having to live on Ventolin because of the state of pollution we are living in? He must be living in a different Malta to mine.

The PR video was riddled with hogwash, but worst of all, was that half way through the video message, he actually whimpered the following sentence: “Ultimately, I paid the highest price possible, since I did not wish to leave my post this way.”

This is his translation, by the way, taken from the subtitles in English scrolling under the footage. Me, me, me and me. A comment dunked in narcissism, if ever there was one, and then soaked some more in victimhood.

Let us note his choice of vocabulary, particularly his use of the word ‘ultimately’. What an unfortunate choice of word, seeing as, ultimately, Muscat is paying the price of his very own choices.

Wherever the young generation will go around the world, they’ll be distrusted because they will be coming from the island of corruption and money-laundering

He did not “wish to leave this way”, he said. What way exactly? The Charles I of England monarch-with-near-absolute-power-who-ended-up-convicted-for-treason, way? If he truly had wanted to avoid this hero-to-zero scenario, all he had to do, back in 2016, was to fire his best friend and chief of staff Keith Schembri and his top minister Konrad Mizzi, the minute they were outed in the Panama Papers scandal.

By doing that, he would have shown that he practised what he had preached pre-2013 election that “he who sticks up for the corrupt, is corrupt himself”. Had he done that, Daphne Caruana Galizia would be still alive, and he would still be a respected Prime Minister.

Instead, Muscat chose to protect his two corrupt aides till the very last possible minute, and now we understand why: because he is corrupt himself, with criminals for besties.

It is high time that Muscat realised something that normally people realise by the age of four: that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Put simply, if you are naughty, you have to face the punishment. If what you do is abominable, then the consequences are bound to be equally disgraceful.

Ultimately, Muscat must realise that the highest price in life is life itself. It was the journalist unveiling his corruption who paid that price: Daphne Caruana Galizia was blown up to pieces while he cushioned the corrupt. He still cushions them mind you, and will keep on doing so till next week, having stretched as much as was possible his hold on to power to safeguard himself.

Maybe when he retires he can watch the economic dark cloud envelope the island. Just because in his New Year message Muscat said that “it is time for the economy to get back on track”, it does not mean that it will.

His words are not magic wands – they do not undo all the corrupt decisions he has taken and that have created a deep-seated distrust in politicians and in the democratic system.

Maybe then he will realise that the person paying the highest price is not him, nor his wannabe martyr spouse. It will be their very own children. And our children.

Wherever the young generation will go around the world, they will be distrusted because they will be coming from the island of corruption and money-laundering.

Maybe Muscat will realise that this is a nation which has been psychologically wounded and that really we can only start to heal if he admits his mistakes, stops gaslighting us and pretending that his resignation is merely an inconvenient business and turns himself in for interrogation.

His resolution should be to stop lying to us, but to do that he has to stop lying to himself and admit that he is the perpetrator and not the victim.

If he cannot do that, then Muscat should just zip his mouth up once and for all, and let us, the citizens of this nation, get on with trying to salvage what is left and try to build a nation based on the values of common good.

That is the 2020 resolution of all the Maltese people of good will.

krischetcuti@gmail.com

twitter: @krischetcuti