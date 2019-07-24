Our collective imagination is made up of a set of symbols, memories and customs that are meaningful for all community members.

Collective Imagination is a multimedia installation exhibition that researches common states of perceiving and being.

The exhibition asks the viewer: “How can collective imagination be created?” “How is it formulating our personal and cultural identity?” “What is the relationship between time and collective imagination?”

Chellcy Reitsma (Malta/US) explores themes of universal consciousness, sacred geometry and the internet as a vehicle of collective imagination and its influence on popular culture, personal and cultural identities.

She explores these topics in her art to process and address contemporary issues and attempts to make these abstract concepts relevant and accessible to everyone no matter their culture and age.

In her artistic work Merja Briñón (Finland) researches different phenomena like perceptions of time, invisibility, causes of coincidences, embodiment, liminality and the relationship between human and non-human as well as between nature and identity.

She combines different mediums like light, sound, natural materials and ready-made objects connected to her own past. Her artworks, often created in multidisciplinary collaboration, explore topics in interfaces of art and science, private and public as well as past and future.

The exhibition, which opens today, runs until September 1 at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, Valletta. Entrance is free.